Hotel construction planned
Country castle threatens to become an eyesore
The conversion of the listed building on the Toscana peninsula in Gmunden seems a long way off. Despite a building permit for the construction of a hotel, the house on the banks of Lake Traunsee has stood empty for a long time. It is also not being renovated. Concerns about its decay are therefore growing.
Four and a half years have passed since the plans for a 300-bed hotel at Landschloss Ort were announced. At that time, an opening in 2023 was promised. However, the listed building is still empty. Mayor Stefan Krapf (VP) recently had to extend the building permit, which was due to expire this year, by a further two years.
Construction is due to start next year. The building permit is valid for another two years.
Stefan Krapf, ÖVP-Bürgermeister
"Construction must start by then at the latest. A further extension is no longer possible. As the city is not the contractual partner, but only the building authority, I can't say much more about the project," says the city boss. The ownership structure is also complicated. Put simply, both the federal and state real estate companies have shares in the Toscana peninsula and the country palace. The area has been leased to investors.
It is downright cheeky to allow a listed building to fall into disrepair like this.
Dominik Gessert, SPÖ-Stadtrat
"The sad thing is that nobody cares about the castle. It's degenerating into an eyesore," says SP city councillor Dominik Gessert angrily. A blue tarpaulin was put on the building some time ago. It has huge holes in it. Rain penetrates the building.
Monument protection is informed
There is already speculation at Traunsee that the decay is being deliberately accepted in order to undermine the listed building status. Without the strict conditions, both the demolition and the construction of the hotel would be easier and therefore cheaper. "The monument protection authority urgently needs to take action," says City Councillor for the Environment Philipp Wiatschka. He has already made several enquiries. "But I have not received any satisfactory answers." Denkm
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.