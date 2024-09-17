Deplore blockade
Journalists demand access to the Gaza Strip
More and more media are complaining that Israeli security forces are preventing them from doing their work in the Gaza Strip. In an open letter, media houses from Germany are now demanding access to the Gaza Strip for their reporters from the Israeli and Egyptian governments.
"Almost a year of war, and your governments are still preventing us from getting an unaccompanied and independent picture of the situation in Gaza. The almost total exclusion of international media in a crisis of this enormous global scope is unprecedented in recent history," reads the letter, which is supported by "Der Spiegel", "Die Zeit" and "Zeit Online", ARD, ZDF, "taz", "Süddeutsche Zeitung", "Stern", Deutsche Welle, "Bild", "Welt", Arte, Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, "Handelsblatt", RTL and ntv as well as the organizations Reporters Without Borders and the German Journalists' Association.
Germany's largest news agency, Deutsche Presse-Agentur, has also signed the petition. dpa editor-in-chief Sven Gösmann says: "Nothing is more truthful than the eyewitness accounts of independent journalists - especially for us as a news agency. That's why we support the call to enable this independent reporting."
"We are not a party to the conflict"
The letter, which is specifically addressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, also states: "We are not a party to the conflict." Anyone who makes independent reporting on this war impossible is damaging their own credibility. "Anyone who prohibits us from working in the Gaza Strip is creating the conditions for human rights to be violated." The appeal concludes with the sentences: "We are aware of our risk. We are prepared to take it. Grant us access to the Gaza Strip. Let us work - in the interest of all!"
So far, only a few international journalists have been able to travel to the Gaza Strip accompanied by the Israeli army. Another open letter from numerous journalists was circulated on Monday. Among other things, they demand the lifting of an Israeli ban on independent international reporters entering the war zone.
