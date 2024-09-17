Horror in Kindberg
Argument with brother as reason for murder in Kindberg
Horror in Kindberg in Upper Styria: a 14-year-old is said to have murdered his brother (36) - we reported. Now the first details of the investigation have emerged. The teenager confessed to the police that he had attacked his brother with an axe. The reason for the fatal attack was probably a long-simmering argument.
The tragic act took place in Kindberg on Monday afternoon. Shortly after 1.30 p.m., the rescue services informed the police control center that emergency services had found a lifeless person in a residential building.
Due to the injuries, it was immediately assumed that an act of violence had taken place. Several police patrols immediately went to the scene. At the same time, a manhunt was launched because the 14-year-old suspect had fled.
Arrested with a decorative axe
However, it was not long before police officers from the Kapfenberg police station and a patrol dog were able to arrest the boy near the scene of the crime. The suspected murder weapon - according to the police, an axe actually intended for decorative purposes - was found in his rucksack and seized.
The alleged perpetrator was questioned in the presence of a lawyer on Tuesday night - according to the police, he confessed fully. The teenager stated that he had attacked and ultimately killed his brother with an axe following an argument that had been smouldering for some time.
The public prosecutor's office in Leoben ordered an autopsy of the 36-year-old. The 14-year-old will be transferred to Leoben prison today. The suspect's confession is now being examined. The investigation is continuing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.