Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Horror in Kindberg

Argument with brother as reason for murder in Kindberg

Nachrichten
17.09.2024 10:24

Horror in Kindberg in Upper Styria: a 14-year-old is said to have murdered his brother (36) - we reported. Now the first details of the investigation have emerged. The teenager confessed to the police that he had attacked his brother with an axe. The reason for the fatal attack was probably a long-simmering argument.

comment0 Kommentare

The tragic act took place in Kindberg on Monday afternoon. Shortly after 1.30 p.m., the rescue services informed the police control center that emergency services had found a lifeless person in a residential building.

Due to the injuries, it was immediately assumed that an act of violence had taken place. Several police patrols immediately went to the scene. At the same time, a manhunt was launched because the 14-year-old suspect had fled.

Arrested with a decorative axe
However, it was not long before police officers from the Kapfenberg police station and a patrol dog were able to arrest the boy near the scene of the crime. The suspected murder weapon - according to the police, an axe actually intended for decorative purposes - was found in his rucksack and seized.

The alleged perpetrator was questioned in the presence of a lawyer on Tuesday night - according to the police, he confessed fully. The teenager stated that he had attacked and ultimately killed his brother with an axe following an argument that had been smouldering for some time.

The public prosecutor's office in Leoben ordered an autopsy of the 36-year-old. The 14-year-old will be transferred to Leoben prison today. The suspect's confession is now being examined. The investigation is continuing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Hartner
Christoph Hartner
krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf