Much is digital, but hospitality remains

Premiere for new trade fair president

The stage fright was obviously limited when Sebiye Çara experienced her premiere as the new President of Messe und Congress at the Fafga opening on Monday. "I know the challenges in the economy from my 50-employee company. I will now bring this knowledge to bear," said the owner of a petrol station chain. She sees the fact that WK President Barbara Thaler does not also hold the highest trade fair function - as has been the case for many years - as a sign of the welcome promotion of young talent and the splitting of offices.