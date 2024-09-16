Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

18 Awards

Disney+ series “Shogun” breaks Emmy record

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 07:08

The literary adaptation "Shogun" has broken a record at this year's Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The book adaptation won 18 awards - the most ever for a series in a single year. 

comment0 Kommentare

"Shogun" received the award for best drama series and for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai as best actors in a drama series, among others. The Emmys recognize the best series, shows and TV movies on US television and streaming.

History series
In addition to the comedy and drama categories, there are also awards for mini-series, TV films and in the show category. The historical film "Shogun" tells the story of a British navigator who comes to Japan in the 17th century and becomes a samurai.

The three-hour presentation from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles seemed routine and rather lengthy for long stretches. But it was the end of the show in particular that surprised the assembled Hollywood celebrities.

The "Shogun" stars Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Jae C. Hong/Invision)
The "Shogun" stars Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Jae C. Hong/Invision)

Vegas series "Hacks" honored
The last award of the evening, the Emmy for best comedy series, did not go to the top favorite "The Bear: King of the Kitchen", but to the Vegas series "Hacks".

The mixture of drama and showbiz satire is about an ageing stand-up comedian (played by Jean Smart) whose long-running show is discontinued and who fights for a comeback with a younger writer. Smart won the Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role, as she did at the two previous awards ceremonies. "I really appreciate it, because I don't usually get enough attention," said Smart as she accepted her award to much laughter from the audience.

The restaurant series "The Bear: King of the Kitchen", on the other hand, received awards in the categories of best lead actor for Jeremy Allen White and best supporting actor for Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colón-Zayas, among others. In total, "The Bear" received eleven awards, "Hacks" three.

US actors Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, US actress Rose Abdoo, US actress Jean Smart, US actress Hannah Einbinder, US actor Paul W. Downs and US actor Christopher McDonald, winners of the award for Best Comedy Series for "Hacks" (Bild: APA Pool/AFP/Robyn Beck)
US actors Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, US actress Rose Abdoo, US actress Jean Smart, US actress Hannah Einbinder, US actor Paul W. Downs and US actor Christopher McDonald, winners of the award for Best Comedy Series for "Hacks"
(Bild: APA Pool/AFP/Robyn Beck)

Six Emmys for "Reindeer Baby"
"Reindeer Baby" was the big winner in the mini-series category, winning five Emmys in addition to the main prize. The seven-part series developed by Scottish comedian Richard Gadd with the original title "Baby Reindeer" tells the story of a man who is stalked by a stalker with black humor.

Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd (Bild: APA Pool/AFP/Robyn Beck)
Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd
(Bild: APA Pool/AFP/Robyn Beck)

The story is said to be based on true events from Gadd's life. He also plays the lead role and wrote the screenplay, for which he also received an Emmy. Gadd and actress Jessica Gunning also received awards for their performances.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf