Disney+ series “Shogun” breaks Emmy record

The mixture of drama and showbiz satire is about an ageing stand-up comedian (played by Jean Smart) whose long-running show is discontinued and who fights for a comeback with a younger writer. Smart won the Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role, as she did at the two previous awards ceremonies. "I really appreciate it, because I don't usually get enough attention," said Smart as she accepted her award to much laughter from the audience.