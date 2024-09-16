18 Awards
Disney+ series “Shogun” breaks Emmy record
The literary adaptation "Shogun" has broken a record at this year's Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The book adaptation won 18 awards - the most ever for a series in a single year.
"Shogun" received the award for best drama series and for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai as best actors in a drama series, among others. The Emmys recognize the best series, shows and TV movies on US television and streaming.
History series
In addition to the comedy and drama categories, there are also awards for mini-series, TV films and in the show category. The historical film "Shogun" tells the story of a British navigator who comes to Japan in the 17th century and becomes a samurai.
The three-hour presentation from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles seemed routine and rather lengthy for long stretches. But it was the end of the show in particular that surprised the assembled Hollywood celebrities.
Vegas series "Hacks" honored
The last award of the evening, the Emmy for best comedy series, did not go to the top favorite "The Bear: King of the Kitchen", but to the Vegas series "Hacks".
The mixture of drama and showbiz satire is about an ageing stand-up comedian (played by Jean Smart) whose long-running show is discontinued and who fights for a comeback with a younger writer. Smart won the Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role, as she did at the two previous awards ceremonies. "I really appreciate it, because I don't usually get enough attention," said Smart as she accepted her award to much laughter from the audience.
The restaurant series "The Bear: King of the Kitchen", on the other hand, received awards in the categories of best lead actor for Jeremy Allen White and best supporting actor for Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colón-Zayas, among others. In total, "The Bear" received eleven awards, "Hacks" three.
Six Emmys for "Reindeer Baby"
"Reindeer Baby" was the big winner in the mini-series category, winning five Emmys in addition to the main prize. The seven-part series developed by Scottish comedian Richard Gadd with the original title "Baby Reindeer" tells the story of a man who is stalked by a stalker with black humor.
The story is said to be based on true events from Gadd's life. He also plays the lead role and wrote the screenplay, for which he also received an Emmy. Gadd and actress Jessica Gunning also received awards for their performances.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.