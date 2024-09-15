Border controls should be “targeted and flexible”

Stationary border controls have already been carried out at the land borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland. According to the German Ministry of the Interior, around 52,000 unauthorized entries have been detected since they were expanded in mid-October 2023 and around 30,000 rejections have been made - for example if no or invalid travel documents were presented. Faeser also referred to a significant decrease in the number of asylum seekers, although this could also be due to other measures and developments.