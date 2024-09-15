Faeser after debate:
Border controls should be “targeted and flexible”
In view of massive fears in border regions about the controls at all of Germany's external borders starting on Monday, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has promised flexible handling. "We also want to ensure that people in the border regions, commuters, trade and the economy are affected as little as possible by the controls," Faeser explained in Berlin on Sunday. There should also be close coordination with neighboring countries.
"We want to further reduce irregular migration, stop smugglers, put a stop to criminals and recognize and stop Islamists at an early stage," Faeser once again justified the controls, which now also affect the borders with the Benelux countries, Denmark and France. This would also enable "effective rejections" of people who wanted to enter the country without permission.
"Checks will be carried out flexibly"
"The Federal Police will carry out internal border controls flexibly and depending on the current security requirements," a statement from the German Ministry of the Interior also said. "There will therefore be no blanket checks, but rather targeted checks to combat cross-border crime and further limit irregular migration," the ministry went on to emphasize.
Commuters should carry identification
The Ministry of the Interior in Berlin called on all affected travelers and cross-border commuters to carry their identity card or passport with them - as is actually required when crossing borders anyway. Citizens of third countries must ensure that they meet the valid entry requirements, for example that they have a visa where this is required.
Stationary border controls have already been carried out at the land borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland. According to the German Ministry of the Interior, around 52,000 unauthorized entries have been detected since they were expanded in mid-October 2023 and around 30,000 rejections have been made - for example if no or invalid travel documents were presented. Faeser also referred to a significant decrease in the number of asylum seekers, although this could also be due to other measures and developments.
