Lugner’s widow: “Richard was still talking about a child”

It's Friday the 13th, "Richard's lucky number", explains Simone as she opens the door to the Lugner villa in the vineyards of Grinzing. Neighbors and fans have placed grave lights in front of the garage, "he is still very much missed." It's eerily quiet in the house, where there used to be a lot of commotion. The wind whips the trees in the garden, rain beats against the glass fronts of the large living room. "Kind of suits my mood," says Simone and shows us her wreath. She has had it re-tied with artificial flowers and wants to place it on Richard's grave soon.