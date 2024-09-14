The big interview
Lugner’s widow: “Richard was still talking about a child”
One month and three days ago, master builder Richard Lugner (91) died. An entire family mourned publicly, his last wife stood on the sidelines. Simone Lugner (42) talks to Conny Bischofberger about the night of his death, her way of saying goodbye and a future that still lies in the dark.
The Russian street cat "Nyo" slumbers on the sofa, a fire burns in the fireplace under the Warhol-like Lugner portrait. "When the inheritance is divided up at some point," says Simone, taking a seat where her husband used to sit, "I would have liked to keep this picture."
It's Friday the 13th, "Richard's lucky number", explains Simone as she opens the door to the Lugner villa in the vineyards of Grinzing. Neighbors and fans have placed grave lights in front of the garage, "he is still very much missed." It's eerily quiet in the house, where there used to be a lot of commotion. The wind whips the trees in the garden, rain beats against the glass fronts of the large living room. "Kind of suits my mood," says Simone and shows us her wreath. She has had it re-tied with artificial flowers and wants to place it on Richard's grave soon.
"Krone": Mrs. Lugner, how are you, alone, here in the big house?
Simone Lugner: Some days the world still falls apart. On other days, when I think about the nice things, I'm fine. I always used to live alone and I got along fine. I didn't miss anything. Now I sit down over there and he's missing. I sit down over there and he's missing. I sit down outside and he's missing. I still find it hard to look at pictures. He's hanging everywhere. It's worst in the evening. That was always our time.
How did you spend the evening before he died?
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.