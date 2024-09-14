Competitions end with red-white-red cheers

Gschaar is delighted with the jubilation, then falls into the arms of his girlfriend Viktoria Hörtl. She can't hold back the tears. The whole family had traveled all the way from Klöch. "It was insanely stressful. I still can't quite believe it's over," says Gschaar. After a bit of a slump, he quickly got back into it, he says, summing up the last four days. "Now I'm going to go and cheer on my other teammates - and then celebrate for sure."