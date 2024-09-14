Worldskills in Lyon
Competitions end with red-white-red cheers
Four days of work, sweat and tears are over! On Saturday, the Austrian and Styrian participants of the Worldskills in Lyon officially laid down their work. Now it's time to wait until the medals are awarded in the Groupama Stadium on Sunday evening. Click through the best pictures.
The others have already stopped, but automotive technician David Gschaar is still bending his head over his notes. He still has to find an error in the system. And then the supervisor arrives and waves his hands: It's over.
The participants, their families, friends and the cheering red-white-red delegation at the Euroexpo in Lyon on Saturday are truly goosebump-inducing moments: The moment when the final whistle sounds, "I am from Austria" booms out of the mobile loudspeaker, when the pressure of the whole last week, the months of preparation for the professional world championships, finally falls away.
Gschaar is delighted with the jubilation, then falls into the arms of his girlfriend Viktoria Hörtl. She can't hold back the tears. The whole family had traveled all the way from Klöch. "It was insanely stressful. I still can't quite believe it's over," says Gschaar. After a bit of a slump, he quickly got back into it, he says, summing up the last four days. "Now I'm going to go and cheer on my other teammates - and then celebrate for sure."
Countdown with mom and aunt
One of the first Styrians to take off her hearing protection and get up from her desk on Saturday afternoon was Magdalena Rath. She competed in "Digital Construction". Mom Maria Rath and aunt Roswitha Lasnik were bursting with pride in the final minutes before the end of the competition. "She practised for over 500 hours in her free time and learned the program from scratch." Everything that comes next is "a bonus", says Maria Rath, visibly moved.
Magdalena Rath is above all relieved: "I uploaded the data right in the last few seconds, it turned out just right. It was great, but I'm really happy to have taken this huge step. I'm happy with my performance. We'll see what it's good for." Worldskills is a unique experience that everyone should take advantage of. "You grow yourself and make lots of international connections."
Buttercream cake turned out well
Chef Silvius Pink, on the other hand, looks quite relaxed. He wipes a knife and puts it on the shelf as the accordion is already being played in front of the Plexiglas wall. "On the whole, it went well and I'm now relieved. I enjoyed making the cake module on Saturday," says the Styrian from St. Jakob im Walde. His mother and boss of Landgasthaus Pink, Christine, is also there: "I'm delighted for him. The effort was great and four days of competition is tough for everyone."
Duo from Wildon masters Worldskills together
Jan Trummer and Simon Stoißer, who built a robot that picks apples and collects them in a basket in the "Mobile Robotics" discipline, cross the finish line together.
Worldskills is just another of many chapters in the friendship between the young men from Wildon, who work at Knapp AG. "We've known each other since kindergarten." The team was also able to make new friends: "We exchanged ideas with the Japanese and even learned a few words." Regardless of the outcome, for Anja Trummer, Jan's mother, all participants are also winners: "Simply because they took this unique opportunity."
Tiler Florian Gruber says what many people are probably thinking: "Now I'm going for a beer." A medal would be "nice" for the Ennstal native from Aigen, he says. "The long training has paid off. I was extremely nervous and I'm really glad it's over now."
Eleven Styrians eagerly await the award ceremony
Other Styrians who still have hopes of winning medals in Lyon are graphic designer Johanna Haimel, welder Alexander Pfleger, metalworker Christoph Sorger and the duo for "Robot System Integration", Paul Nico Reif and Fabian Weber. Carpenter Thomas Leitner, twelfth in the round, was forced to give up due to an injury.
Big show at the Olympique Lyon stadium
On Sunday evening, the young professionals will find out who will take home a medal. Between 25,000 and 30,000 spectators are expected at the Groupama stadium in Lyon - and more than 1000 Austrians will be there. The French are promising a unique show for their guests from all over the world.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
