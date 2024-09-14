Another stumbling block is to vanish into thin air

A new amendment to the law would therefore be required - only then would the Christophorus crews be allowed to start the propellers even in restricted visibility. "In the USA and other European countries, this has long been standard practice," reports Trefanitz. There are also exceptions in military air traffic. "If there are new technical possibilities, they must be used for the safety of Styrians," says Drexler to the "Krone". He now wants to lobby the federal government again for a new regulation. It has already worked once.