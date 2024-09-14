Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Request to politicians

Another stumbling block is to vanish into thin air

Nachrichten
14.09.2024 11:11

It has worked: The night landing ban for emergency helicopters at Graz Airport is now officially history. But there are other hurdles: The crews could actually fly in fog, but are not allowed to.

comment0 Kommentare

After the first "Krone" stories two years ago, many Styrians shook their heads in disbelief: an ancient law prevented emergency helicopters from landing at Graz Airport, where the Öamtc's Christophorus base is located. Reason: The tower is no longer manned after 11.30 pm. After months of blockade, ÖVP state governor Christopher Drexler repeatedly raised the wind in Vienna - and so the incomprehensible landing ban vanished into thin air in February.

Now the official green light
A few days ago, the Öamtc also received the official green light from the Ministry of Transport. This good news was delivered by the managing director of the air rescue service, Marco Trefanitz, to Karlheinz Kornhäusl, the head of the province and regional health councillor. During the local inspection with the "Krone" directly at the base of the C 12, which is managed by the experienced pilot Helmut Holler, the rescue pilots also had another request in their luggage.

The C 12 (Bild: Radspieler Jürgen/Juergen Radspieler)
The C 12
(Bild: Radspieler Jürgen/Juergen Radspieler)

Currently only flights "on sight" allowed
Because the helicopters are already as technically well equipped as airliners and can therefore take off at any time of day or night and in any weather conditions, there is a desire for further expansion of expertise for the benefit of patients. The problem is that rescue flights are currently only permitted "by sight", but the instruments on board now also allow take-offs in dense fog. Another outdated stumbling block.

A new amendment to the law would therefore be required - only then would the Christophorus crews be allowed to start the propellers even in restricted visibility. "In the USA and other European countries, this has long been standard practice," reports Trefanitz. There are also exceptions in military air traffic. "If there are new technical possibilities, they must be used for the safety of Styrians," says Drexler to the "Krone". He now wants to lobby the federal government again for a new regulation. It has already worked once.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jörg Schwaiger
Jörg Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf