Ghana: Schallenberg signs migration agreement

New embassy opened

Schallenberg opened the Austrian Embassy in Accra on Friday evening together with Foreign Minister Botchwey. It is the eleventh Austrian embassy in Africa and only the sixth embassy in sub-Saharan Africa, he emphasized. It is important to "have a foot in the door" due to the dynamic economic development of the continent, its demographic development, but also for security reasons, said Schallenberg. Africa is the "only continent on the planet that is getting younger demographically". He emphasized: "The way we shape our relations with Africa will be decisive for prosperity and security in Europe." Ghana is a "place of security and democracy" with similar approaches to multinational issues such as the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine or disarmament.