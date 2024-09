Circus kid from Florida even has a part-time job

The circus plays a major role in the life of neo-KAC forward Nick Pastujov. His parents George (who moved from Russia to Florida for work) and Janis met in the famous Ringling Brothers circus and went on tour with them. Dad worked in the office, mom was an artist who even danced on elephants. "When I was born, they stopped. They didn't want me to travel," says the 26-year-old, who is now looking forward to the big "Manege" in Klagenfurt. "It was great to play in this arena with Vorarlberg in the pre-season," enthuses Nick.