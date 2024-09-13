105 million euros! Ski resorts invest heavily

The new 8-seater chairlift called "Kaiblinggrat" can transport 3600 winter sports enthusiasts per hour: it replaces the four-seater "Quattralpina" chairlift from 1992 and takes guests up to the transmitter plateau (1870 meters above sea level) in four and a half minutes. This coming winter will also see the premiere of the panorama lift on the Loser, which can now be built after delays and local opposition: The new gondolas will replace two existing chairlifts.