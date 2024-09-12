Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

ÖBB sounds the alarm

Fear of storms: “Please postpone train journeys!”

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 16:37

Snowfall, danger of flooding, heavy rain, squalls: The extreme weather is causing the entire country to tremble. Emergency services are on alert. Roads have already been closed and numerous events have been canceled. Train travel is also not recommended. This is why ÖBB is now urgently asking ...

comment0 Kommentare

"Please do not postpone urgent train journeys!" is ÖBB's appeal to all travelers. The travel warning applies from Friday morning until probably Sunday evening. Due to the weather forecasts - as reported by the "Krone" - it is already clear that services will be suspended from Leobersdorf to Weissenbach-Neuhaus from Saturday to Monday as a preventive measure. 

Tickets redeemable until next Wednesday
"We are constantly monitoring the situation on our more than 5500 kilometers of track and are preparing with additional teams," the company assures. What happens to tickets that have already been purchased? They can be used until next Wednesday (18.9.). This applies to all tickets purchased by 12.9. and valid in the period from 13.9. to 15.9. ÖBB tickets affected by the travel warning can also be refunded.

Nevertheless, according to ÖBB, there are currently no weather-related restrictions on rail travel.

However, it is not only the Austrian railroads that are concerned, but also road traffic. Due to the predicted heavy rainfall, the first road safety closures have already been put in place. The Sölk Pass (L704) in Styria and the Grossglockner High Alpine Road between the Ferleiten pass and Heiligenblut am Großglockner are affected. Further closures are possible.

Enormous amounts of water are expected in Austria over the next few days. GeoSphere Austria has issued a rain, snow and wind warning.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf