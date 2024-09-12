ÖBB sounds the alarm
Fear of storms: “Please postpone train journeys!”
Snowfall, danger of flooding, heavy rain, squalls: The extreme weather is causing the entire country to tremble. Emergency services are on alert. Roads have already been closed and numerous events have been canceled. Train travel is also not recommended. This is why ÖBB is now urgently asking ...
"Please do not postpone urgent train journeys!" is ÖBB's appeal to all travelers. The travel warning applies from Friday morning until probably Sunday evening. Due to the weather forecasts - as reported by the "Krone" - it is already clear that services will be suspended from Leobersdorf to Weissenbach-Neuhaus from Saturday to Monday as a preventive measure.
Tickets redeemable until next Wednesday
"We are constantly monitoring the situation on our more than 5500 kilometers of track and are preparing with additional teams," the company assures. What happens to tickets that have already been purchased? They can be used until next Wednesday (18.9.). This applies to all tickets purchased by 12.9. and valid in the period from 13.9. to 15.9. ÖBB tickets affected by the travel warning can also be refunded.
Nevertheless, according to ÖBB, there are currently no weather-related restrictions on rail travel.
However, it is not only the Austrian railroads that are concerned, but also road traffic. Due to the predicted heavy rainfall, the first road safety closures have already been put in place. The Sölk Pass (L704) in Styria and the Grossglockner High Alpine Road between the Ferleiten pass and Heiligenblut am Großglockner are affected. Further closures are possible.
Enormous amounts of water are expected in Austria over the next few days. GeoSphere Austria has issued a rain, snow and wind warning.
