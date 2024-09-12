Fear of storms: “Please postpone train journeys!”

Tickets redeemable until next Wednesday

"We are constantly monitoring the situation on our more than 5500 kilometers of track and are preparing with additional teams," the company assures. What happens to tickets that have already been purchased? They can be used until next Wednesday (18.9.). This applies to all tickets purchased by 12.9. and valid in the period from 13.9. to 15.9. ÖBB tickets affected by the travel warning can also be refunded.