When "foresters" brew

Wienerwald beer from the deep Steyrtal gorge

Nachrichten
14.09.2024 19:00

Foaming with joy at the Wienerwald headquarters of the Austrian Federal Forestry Office. And that can only mean one thing: The new forest beer is tapped!

comment0 Kommentare

The lime blossom gives the beer herbaceous, slightly peppery nuances. Sweetness, acidity and bitter notes are well balanced in the taste. This makes the beer dry and adds complexity. On the nose, there are fruity, tart impressions of redcurrants. The combination with the hops creates exciting and multi-layered fruit aromas. - Master brewer Axel Kiesbye is full of praise for the infinitely flowery barley juice that he has now brought to the headquarters for the Austrian Federal Forestry Office from the Sattl district in the Steyrtal valley (Upper Austria).

The lime blossom gives the beer herbaceous, slightly peppery nuances. (Bild: ÖBf)
The lime blossom gives the beer herbaceous, slightly peppery nuances.
(Bild: ÖBf)

But the praise is not enough! Kiesbye also praises the dominant caramel and a fruity spiciness with an alcoholic, warm note. This in turn would encourage you to keep drinking. With the 14th forest beer edition, the Bundesforste board members Georg Schöppl and Andreas Gruber also want to show in an enjoyable way how many treasures and diverse flavors the green fir can produce. Everyone is still talking about the Wachau barley juice, which was composed in 2022 from young shoots of silver willow and real meadowsweet from a stream in the Leiben district of Melk.

Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
