Album by The Base
Graz band sings about the beauty of doom
Who would have thought that doom could sound so sexy! Graz-based alternative rockers The Base have released a new album, "It's All Going South", on which they sing angrily, sarcastically and yet with a spark of joy about the dilemmas of our present day.
It is a dance on the volcano that Norbert Wally, Albrecht Klinger and Karlheinz Miklin Jr., who have been on stage together as The Base since 1989, perform on their new album. On the one hand, the ten songs are clearly recognizable as a bitter commentary on the status quo of the world. On the other hand, they are also so much fun that you could almost feel guilty listening to them.
The album title "It's All Going South" can be translated into German as "Alles geht den Bach runter" - and that's exactly what the songs are about: the poles are melting away just like human coexistence, political clowns have the codes for nuclear bombs in their hands and the only antidote is right-turning yoghurts and, for billionaires, perhaps an escape into space.
The Graz-based trio sings about such conditions in songs such as the bluesy, stomping "High Time For Panicking", the title track "It's all Going South" or the gripping doomsday cracker "No One's Safe". And the album's attempts at solutions come with a good dose of sarcasm: "Chemically Speaking Alcohol is Still a Solution", for example, is the name of the wonderfully meandering song in which alcohol is sung about as an (im)possible cure. And even love no longer holds any real promise of salvation in the world sung about by The Base, as the supposed love ballad "Waiting for June" proves.
The result is a musically very diverse album (Konkord Records) that combines anger and sarcasm, social criticism and playfulness in a sparkling way - as if you were sitting on the edge of the abyss with a glass of champagne and sighing: Oh, how beautiful this downfall is!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.