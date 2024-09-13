Graz band sings about the beauty of doom

The Graz-based trio sings about such conditions in songs such as the bluesy, stomping "High Time For Panicking", the title track "It's all Going South" or the gripping doomsday cracker "No One's Safe". And the album's attempts at solutions come with a good dose of sarcasm: "Chemically Speaking Alcohol is Still a Solution", for example, is the name of the wonderfully meandering song in which alcohol is sung about as an (im)possible cure. And even love no longer holds any real promise of salvation in the world sung about by The Base, as the supposed love ballad "Waiting for June" proves.