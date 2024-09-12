Hinteregger demands: “Good solutions needed”

Another realization: If the opponent doesn't allow us to press, it becomes much more difficult for us. The quick, high balls forward were the successful answer to our game. We also lacked the recipe to create danger when in possession - because Norway had closed off the middle. Of course there are alternatives, routes via the flanks, flat in front of the back four - I'm sure Ralf Rangnick and his team are working hard on solutions - if they don't already have them ready.