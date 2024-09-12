"Krone" column
Hinteregger demands: “Good solutions needed”
In his "Krone" column, Martin Hinteregger analyzes Austria's opening games in the Nations League ...
Austria have just under a month to draw the right conclusions after their disappointing start to the Nations League. Several points were obvious, especially against Norway: "It's nothing new that we don't find it easy against tough opponents. I remember that from my time and games against Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Even then, it was always a disaster against teams with two robust strikers when there were lots of high balls and constant pressure.
Another realization: If the opponent doesn't allow us to press, it becomes much more difficult for us. The quick, high balls forward were the successful answer to our game. We also lacked the recipe to create danger when in possession - because Norway had closed off the middle. Of course there are alternatives, routes via the flanks, flat in front of the back four - I'm sure Ralf Rangnick and his team are working hard on solutions - if they don't already have them ready.
First place goes through us
I'm confident that we'll quickly get back on track and find our old game: Christoph Baumgartner should join the team in October with a lot more match practice already, Konrad Laimer will also get in better shape, Michael Gregoritsch might already be available again. One thing is clear to me anyway: first place in the group still goes to us!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.