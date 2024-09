15 months partially suspended prison sentence for “knife grandpa”

Because an important witness, who had observed and reported the incident in Hafenstrasse, was on vacation on the first day of the trial, the case was retried at short notice on Wednesday. And a verdict was reached: The 65-year-old was convicted of attempted "ordinary" assault and resisting public authority. The man from Linz must serve three months of the 15-month sentence, most of which he has already served and has been in custody since June 28.