Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Nationwide survey

Parties underestimate housing costs as an election issue

Nachrichten
11.09.2024 16:00

Rising housing costs are hardly an issue for the parties in the election campaign - but for two out of three voters it plays an "important role" in their voting decision, as a survey by Volkshilfe shows. The majority is even clearer when it comes to the demand for a rent cap.

comment0 Kommentare

Erich Fenninger, head of Volkshilfe, cannot explain why housing costs are hardly an issue in the election campaign. Concerns about this have long since reached the middle class and are of intense concern to citizens: "When the housing situation comes under pressure, it becomes personal." On average, one in two Austrians fear that housing costs could get out of hand, with 62% of young people fearing this - "dramatic" for Fenninger.

Eight out of ten call for a rent cap
The nationwide survey (1029 personal respondents, fluctuation margin 3.1%) shows correspondingly clear calls for political measures to counter the cost explosion. Since 2010, private residential rents have risen by 80%, while the total other inflation is "only" 50%. 78% of respondents call for the government to introduce "a permanent rent cap", while 84% call for "government measures to secure affordable housing" in general.

Zitat Icon

It is strange that housing policy is not a huge issue in the election campaign

(Bild: krone.tv)

Volkshilfe-Geschäftsführer Erich Fenninger

Bild: krone.tv

For Fenninger, the figures alone are an "appeal to the parties to formulate proposals for solutions". It's not just about "poor people", he emphasized, referring to the survey results: Even people with a monthly income of over 3500 euros are three quarters calling for government measures to secure affordable housing. He warns: "If the housing question is answered badly, then it becomes a question of social work. We are already seeing this every day."

Vienna figures a "puzzle"
For Tanja Wehsely, head of Volkshilfe Wien, it is also clear: "A successful life is only possible with affordable housing, otherwise it will be difficult". For her, it is significant that nobody talks about "housing", but all the more people talk about "real estate" or even "concrete gold": "When something becomes a commodity, then it always becomes 'the 99 percent' (of the population, note) against the 'one percent'."

What is also remarkable about the survey is that the figures for Vienna - with an incomparably high proportion of rents compared to the rest of the country on the one hand and an equally incomparably high proportion of non-profit housing on the other - do not differ from the rest of the country. Wehsely also admits that this is "a bit of a mystery" to her. Apparently, people in social housing also find their situation just as dramatic as those in private tenancies because they lack comparability. Furthermore, "gratitude is not a political category".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Lukas Zimmer
Lukas Zimmer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf