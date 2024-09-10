Super typhoon “Yagi”: death toll rises

46,000 houses destroyed

According to disaster control, 46,000 houses in the north of the country were destroyed, the roofs of numerous stores, residential buildings and schools were blown away and hundreds of thousands of trees were uprooted in several provinces. According to the figures, around 700,000 farm animals, mainly poultry and livestock, also died. 85 ships sank in the churning sea. Almost 150,000 hectares of rice fields were flooded and almost 1,600 fishing grounds were destroyed. Several airports temporarily ceased operations at the weekend.