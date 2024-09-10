Severe devastation
Super typhoon “Yagi”: death toll rises
The death toll from Typhoon "Yagi" in Vietnam has risen to at least 127. 54 people are still missing, the disaster control authority announced on Tuesday. Most of the victims were killed by landslides and flash floods. More than 760 people were injured.
The typhoon, which is considered to be the strongest storm in Asia this year, hit the north-east coast of Vietnam on Saturday and caused severe damage.
Power and telecommunications supply collapsed
The regions of Quang Ninh and Haiphong were particularly affected, where the power and telecommunications supply collapsed. The authorities warned of further flooding and landslides. The capital Hanoi was also threatened with flooding. The cyclone had previously swept across the Philippines and southern China. Several people lost their lives.
Highway bridge collapsed: 8 people still missing
According to the authorities, eight people are among the missing after the collapse of a busy highway bridge north of the capital Hanoi. It led over the Red River, which had turned into a raging torrent in the wake of the storm. According to local media reports, several trucks, cars and motorcycles were swept away early on Monday morning.
Typhoon raged for 15 hours
The super typhoon "Yagi" raged in Vietnam for 15 hours at the weekend, particularly in the north, after previously sweeping across parts of China. The Chinese weather authority classified the storm as the strongest autumn typhoon to hit mainland China since 1949. At least four people lost their lives in the People's Republic and dozens were injured. In Vietnam, the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting called it the strongest storm in 30 years.
46,000 houses destroyed
According to disaster control, 46,000 houses in the north of the country were destroyed, the roofs of numerous stores, residential buildings and schools were blown away and hundreds of thousands of trees were uprooted in several provinces. According to the figures, around 700,000 farm animals, mainly poultry and livestock, also died. 85 ships sank in the churning sea. Almost 150,000 hectares of rice fields were flooded and almost 1,600 fishing grounds were destroyed. Several airports temporarily ceased operations at the weekend.
Rescue and relief operations are continuing. The Red River, which flows through Hanoi, overflowed its banks in several places, which is why roads had to be closed and around 500 families had to leave their homes on Tuesday. Heavy rain continued to fall in many areas of northern Vietnam, prompting authorities to warn of landslides and flash floods.
Tropical cyclones form over warm ocean waters. Increasing global warming increases the likelihood of strong storms.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
