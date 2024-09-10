Dispute in Paris: what happens to the Olympic rings?

Not a permanent solution

However, the five intertwined rings, which measure a total of 29 meters wide and 15 meters high and are currently mounted on the tower between the first and second floors, would have to be replaced with a replica as they are "too heavy to withstand permanently, especially in winter winds," said Hidalgo. She explained that "we will have others made that are the same size but lighter and will be installed in the same place on the Eiffel Tower". This change will be made "as soon as possible" and the manufacturer, ArcelorMittal, is already working on it.