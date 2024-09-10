Sports trainer secretly filmed in changing room

More than 7000 euros in damages

The young sports trainer took videos of herself in her employer's changing room, naked down to her underpants. The owner of the sports studio was clearly proven to have committed the offense. The trainer then wanted to terminate her employment prematurely and turned to the AK Upper Austria in shock. This helped the woman to receive more than 7,000 euros in damages and compensation for dismissal by means of an out-of-court settlement.