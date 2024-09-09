New values courses
Raab: “The current situation is simply absurd”
In a pilot project, the compulsory integration and values courses have now been extended to five days. New topics include security and living together. The "Krone" attended a course (see video above).
The Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF) is currently testing the revised content of the mandatory values and orientation courses in an office building in Liesing. Around 20 men and women from Syria and Lebanon sit here and listen to the explanations. The new content was developed in close cooperation with the police and focuses primarily on the topics of equal rights and the duties of living together.
"Even more intensive debate"
Mirela Memic, Head of Values and Orientation at the ÖIF: "In addition to knowing German and entering the job market, knowledge of values and rules of coexistence in Austria is essential for successful integration." The expansion of the values and orientation courses from three to five days ensures "that there is an even more intensive examination of the central topics of integration and more room for reflection and discussion."
There is "no alternative to talking about values and dealing with the rights, duties, customs and norms in Austria if you want to build a new life in Austria," says Memic. These are things that seem to have been neglected in the past and have become more urgent as a result of the recent wave of immigration.
Violence and terrorism are no longer about integration. Then we only need to discuss the harshest possible punishments and deportations.
Integrationsministerin Susanne Raab (ÖVP)
Since 2015, a total of 7900 values and orientation courses have taken place with around 108,000 participants. The new modules are gradually being rolled out to all federal states. Integration Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP) wanted to see for herself beforehand and dropped by the course.
"Learn German - that's the most important thing"
Raab also used the appointment to make an important appeal to the course participants: "In Austria, we have a community based on solidarity. This means that those people, men and women, who are physically able to do so also go to work. Education is accessible to everyone - girls and boys. And learn German. That's the only way to get ahead in Austria."
Tightening up social welfare
In order to motivate immigrants to do this and in view of the discussion about large Syrian families, Raab has in mind a tightening of social benefits: "In future, I would like to see a low level of social benefits at the beginning, and only when you have successfully completed all integration measures should you receive the full amount of minimum benefits."
The minister is also calling for the federal government to intervene more strongly in the issue and for uniform regulations. Raab: "Being able to live better on social welfare than by going to work is simply absurd." However, the recent excesses of violence were also an issue. Raab: "Violence and terrorism are no longer about integration. Then we just have to discuss the harshest possible punishments and deportations."
