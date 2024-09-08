Vorteilswelt
Protest in Breitenfurt

“Green meadow must not die for mega project!”

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 05:55

"We won't let that happen!" - With this declaration of war, the Greens in Vienna's surrounding area are putting the ecocorute in the window of the potential destroyer of a beautiful meadow! 

There is a lot at stake for us ecologically, namely around 10 hectares of valuable green space and the sealing of a natural paradise for up to 800 apartments, which is so important in times of climate change. For years, there have been repeated conflicts about the development, which the ÖVP has been pushing hard for whatever reason. Yet the citizens voted overwhelmingly against this mega-project in a referendum in 2019," said Gabriele Rass-Hubinek, a committed member of the Green Party, indignantly during a site inspection with krone.tv in Breitenfurt.

Two-storey medical center with underground car park
The background: six months ago, project operator Peter Klar presented plans for a Wienerwald primary care center on the water pipeline site behind the current medical center to the municipal council in the district of Mödling. According to his ideas, an underground parking garage and two floors above it - and thus an extension of the existing Praehab center - were to be built.

The battle for a valuable green oasis has now flared up in Breitenfurt - the Greens want to preserve this natural paradise (Bild: Krone KREATIV/krone.tv Gabriele Rass-Hubinek)
The battle for a valuable green oasis has now flared up in Breitenfurt - the Greens want to preserve this natural paradise
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/krone.tv Gabriele Rass-Hubinek)

Ground was suddenly too small
But suddenly the plans changed drastically. Klar now explained that he needed 8,000 square meters instead of the previous 2,000 - the plot was too small. In his search for alternatives, a landowner assured him that he could also build on her "greenfield site". "Now he wants the development from the municipality," said Rass-Hubinek in consternation. The Greens are not against the center, but the size now planned should be questioned. Fierce statement from the conservationists: "No touching the meadow for the benefit of the citizens!"

