IFA 2024: The big AI hype – and lots of cold air

"Artificial intelligence" - one hundred years after the first IFA in Berlin, nobody can escape this buzzword. Robots with AI, fridges and washing machines, computers, (foldable) smartphones, televisions - everything is now "intelligent" in one way or another. But apart from the overused trade fair slogan, there are also real innovations to be seen - new battery technologies, for example. Krone+ shows you what highlights the high-tech show in Berlin has in store - and where manufacturers are overshooting the mark with their advertising promises.