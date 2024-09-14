Launched in England
Star insurer: “The slow pace is frustrating”
If things go well, tractive's motto is to roll out the service further. Based in Pasching (Upper Austria), the pet tracking specialist was granted a license to operate as an insurer in the UK a year ago. In-house experts were brought on board for this purpose.
How can the offer to pet owners be further improved? What added value does the data collected in the combination of tracker and app provide? To find answers to these questions, tractive went to the dog and cat insurers. A year ago, the pet tracker specialist from Pasching was granted a license for the UK and brought its own experts on board.
The focus is currently on understanding
And today? "The industry is extremely slow," says tractive co-founder Michael Hurnaus. He continues: "We are now trying to build up a customer base. At the moment, we're not trying to build up a huge insurance business as quickly as possible, but to understand where tractive fits in." At the moment, the whole thing is "more of a test field", explains Managing Director Wolfgang Reisinger.
Although the company does not advertise pet insurance, it already has several hundred customers. The next step is access to comparison platforms.
"Are not used to this"
"The majority of insurance policies in the UK are bought on such platforms," says Hurnaus, who reveals: "The fact that this is happening so slowly is also frustrating to a certain extent because we are not used to it."
