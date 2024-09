A women’s get-together for all-female literature

Women's power from women for women

The chairwoman of the association, Susanne Tichy from Wimpassing, and her team have dedicated themselves entirely to women's power. "It's important to me that we women in particular get away from this competition and mutual judgement and that we emphasize the potential of each individual," says Tichy. 20 female authors present themselves and their works "Scribella" is all about female writers. There will be 20 of them at the E-Cube in Eisenstadt on September 7 between 2 and 7 pm. "There will be book presentations from all genres and the opportunity to chat to all the female authors in person," explains Tichy.