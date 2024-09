Voglauer: “We want to reach 500,000 votes”

"Krone": Economically, times are not exactly rosy. Will a recovery work with a green party program?

Olga Voglauer: If you look at the summers we have - hot days, droughts, severe weather disasters. Every year we are busy cleaning up after a storm, which also affects our economy, our jobs, our private lives. The big key here is the energy transition. In Austria, we have free sunshine and the wind blows on the mountains. The challenge will be to support our companies and people in this transformation.