Rien ne va plus, nothing works anymore - the transfer window in Austria closed yesterday. For a long time, it looked as if the Bulls would experience the quietest summer in years. But the last few weeks have seen some real movement. With Stefan Bajcetic (on loan) and Bobby Clark, two midfield youngsters were recently snapped up from Liverpool who could help the Bulls straight away. In addition, two talents for the future were recently brought in: Edmund Baidoo and 17-year-old Joane Gadou. Captain Janis Blaswich and Takumu Kawamura complete the sextet of new signings.