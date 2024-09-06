Grape harvest has begun
Early start: harvest time now in the “hot” phase
The weather is making for an early grape harvest this year. But the heat is not only a challenge for the winegrowers and their plants, the harvest workers are also working up a sweat.
Harvesting of the early varieties has already begun earlier than the long-term average throughout Lower Austria. And "vinophile" connoisseurs can rejoice: "We are expecting very good quality this year," Johann Grassl, wine expert at the Lower Austrian Chamber of Agriculture, has good news for them. However, there is a downer: "We also expect a smaller harvest."
Regional locations make a difference
And this is how it looks in detail in the local wine-growing regions: In the south-east of the country, i.e. in the Thermenregion and around Carnuntum, the expert expects yields to be almost 20 percent lower. Losses of 10 to 20 percent are also predicted in the Weinviertel and Wagram regions.
In all other growing regions - i.e. the Kamp, Krems and Traisental valleys and the world-famous Wachau - Grassl expects the same harvest volumes as last year. But there are limitations here too: "Where there is severe frost damage, the yield can also drop to zero," says Grassl.
A look back at the weather in Lower Austria provides reasons for these harvest prospects: In spring, the rainfall was sufficient and well distributed, but in summer the north and south-east remained largely too dry. "The western wine-growing regions were always well supplied with water, even in the summer months," Grassl sums up. Of course, the late frost also had an influence - the "Krone" reported.
Heat causes problems
The heatwave at the start of the harvest poses problems for winegrowers. "On the one hand, high temperatures are not conducive to grape quality," says Johann Grassl. And on the other hand, 35 degrees in the (almost non-existent) shade is torture for the workers. That's why the harvest in the vineyards sometimes starts as early as 3 o'clock in the morning.
