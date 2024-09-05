Against Norway
Team boss Rangnick can rely on defensive mainstay
Austria's national soccer team can count on Philipp Lienhart for the Nations League away match against Norway in Oslo on Monday. The Freiburg player will be absent against Slovenia for personal reasons.
The 28-year-old SC Freiburg central defender became a father for the first time and will now only miss the opening game against Slovenia in Ljubljana on Friday (20:45).
Lienhart will join team boss Ralf Rangnick's squad in Oslo on Saturday. Samson Baidoo is no longer in the squad, as the Salzburg native is strengthening the ÖFB U21s in the European Championship qualifiers. They face Bosnia-Herzegovina away from home on Friday (18:00).
Slovenia will be highly motivated
Austria has had good experiences with the Nations League so far. Ahead of the start of the fourth edition of the competition, which was introduced in 2018, on Friday away against Slovenia, the ÖFB's record stands at seven wins, three draws, six defeats and a goal difference of 18:18.
Their opening opponents Slovenia are 52nd in the FIFA world rankings, while the ÖFB team is 22nd. "We have to be aware that the Austrians have shown exceptional games at the European Championship, they are an outstanding team. That's why we have to be physically and mentally prepared for every detail," Slovenia star Benjamin Sesko warned his team.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
