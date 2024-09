VW crisis has domestic suppliers trembling

So far, ten billion euros have already been saved, but now a further four billion may be necessary because sales figures are weakening more than expected, especially for the main VW brand. "In this environment, we must now act consistently," said Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume. This year, 500,000 fewer cars will be sold than would be necessary to fill the plants to capacity, the CFO said, citing concrete figures. This would correspond to the production of two plants.