Flooded village emerges in reservoir

Even now, the otherwise almost deserted area attracts onlookers. But the issue is serious, says Kimon Chatzibiros, Professor of Ecology and Environmental Policy at the Technical University of Athens. If the coming winter is as rainy and, above all, as snowless as the last one, Athens will have to take water-saving measures next year, he warns journalists. These include, as a first step, a ban on washing cars with a garden hose, but also the obligation to repair leaking pipes.