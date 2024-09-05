UEFA Youth League
No Madrid: Young Bulls mourn the loss of highlight games
Salzburg's U19s are disappointed that the big games against Real and Atlético have been omitted. Player Quirin Rackl is nevertheless looking forward to his debut and Leverkusen as well as Feyenoord Rotterdam. The 18-year-old has high hopes for his team.
The Bulls have drawn several good lots in the Champions League. With Paris Saint-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, some real firecrackers await in the new league phase. In the Youth League, however, the young bulls will not be able to enjoy all of these opponents. The talented youngsters will only play six games, meaning the two Madrid clubs will not be included. "Real Madrid would have been the highlight," says Quirin Rackl, disappointed not to be playing in Spain's capital for his Youth League debut.
Match dates
1st round, 18.9., Sparta Prague (A), 2nd round, 1.10., Stade Brest (H), 3rd round, 23.10., Dinamo Zagreb (H), 4th round, 6.11., Feyenoord Rotterdam (A), 5th round, 26.11., Bayer Leverkusen (A), 6th round, 10.12., Paris Saint-Germain (H).
But also "Leverkusen and Feyenoord Rotterdam away are certainly exciting." The 18-year-old is convinced that a lot is possible: "I think we have a really good squad and are convinced that a lot is possible." This will also require the support of the fans, who will be seated in a covered stand for the first time this year. In the previous season, the young bulls finished first in their group and were knocked out by Nantes in the round of 16.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
