Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

UEFA Youth League

No Madrid: Young Bulls mourn the loss of highlight games

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 12:00

Salzburg's U19s are disappointed that the big games against Real and Atlético have been omitted. Player Quirin Rackl is nevertheless looking forward to his debut and Leverkusen as well as Feyenoord Rotterdam. The 18-year-old has high hopes for his team.

comment0 Kommentare

The Bulls have drawn several good lots in the Champions League. With Paris Saint-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, some real firecrackers await in the new league phase. In the Youth League, however, the young bulls will not be able to enjoy all of these opponents. The talented youngsters will only play six games, meaning the two Madrid clubs will not be included. "Real Madrid would have been the highlight," says Quirin Rackl, disappointed not to be playing in Spain's capital for his Youth League debut.

Match dates

1st round, 18.9., Sparta Prague (A), 2nd round, 1.10., Stade Brest (H), 3rd round, 23.10., Dinamo Zagreb (H), 4th round, 6.11., Feyenoord Rotterdam (A), 5th round, 26.11., Bayer Leverkusen (A), 6th round, 10.12., Paris Saint-Germain (H).

But also "Leverkusen and Feyenoord Rotterdam away are certainly exciting." The 18-year-old is convinced that a lot is possible: "I think we have a really good squad and are convinced that a lot is possible." This will also require the support of the fans, who will be seated in a covered stand for the first time this year. In the previous season, the young bulls finished first in their group and were knocked out by Nantes in the round of 16.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf