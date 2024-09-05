On the Dachstein: The echo of fire and ice

The fire in the Parisian church

"When Notre Dame in Paris caught fire in 2019, I wondered how the bells were doing," says Fontana in the "Krone" talk. The bells "survived", but remained silent for years after the fire. Fontana now uses microphones to make their "inner vibration" audible - "their subtle resonance with the environment". And he listens to the flow of the melting ice on the Dachstein: "A survival sound, because the glacier is dying," he says.