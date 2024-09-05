Open fields project
A work of art connects with nature in Aich
With Rainer Nöbauer-Kammerer's "Agricultural Circles" in Aich in Upper Styria, the multi-year project "Open Fields" by the Institute for Art in Public Space (Kiör) is entering its final phase. It will be presented by Gerhard Schüttbacher on September 6 at 4 pm at the "Hirzhof".
The combination of art and agriculture has been the basis of the Kiör project "Open Fields" since its beginnings in 2022 - seeming opposites met and provided insights on both sides in twelve realized works. In all cases, it was cooperation on an equal footing.
The latest project to be completed is "Agricultural Circles" by Rainer Nöbauer-Kammerer. The land art installation was preceded by intensive research. "What particularly appealed to me about this project is that it was a work in progress in which many factors had to be taken into account. These include, for example, the requirements for organic farms in Austria and the fact that the work is heavily dependent on the weather, which also reflects the challenges of farming," says Rainer Nöbauer-Kammerer about his work, which is made up of three oversized colored circles.
But don't worry, no chemicals were used in the process. Instead, the artist worked with organic farmer Gerhard Schüttbacher to scout out and use natural materials from the region - black earth colors, white lime and red iron oxide.
The weather will make the artwork disappear again
The result is an installation that both emphasizes the magnificent nature of this farm at 1200 metres above sea level and highlights the artistic aspect. The artwork can be seen from afar, but the weather will ensure that it remains a temporary affair. Rain and snow will wash the minerals back into the ground.
The official opening of the installation will take place on September 6 at 4 pm at the "Hirzhof" in Aich - with a discussion between the head of the Institute for Art in Public Space, Elisabeth Fiedler, the artist and the organic farmer. There is a free shuttle bus from Graz (departure: 1.15 p.m., main station, return 10 p.m.), registrations at: kioer@museum-joanneum.at or 0699/1855-1000 by September 5, 12 noon.
From December 5, an exhibition that brings together all the "Open Fields" projects will be on display at the Neue Galerie in Graz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.