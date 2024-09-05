A work of art connects with nature in Aich

The latest project to be completed is "Agricultural Circles" by Rainer Nöbauer-Kammerer. The land art installation was preceded by intensive research. "What particularly appealed to me about this project is that it was a work in progress in which many factors had to be taken into account. These include, for example, the requirements for organic farms in Austria and the fact that the work is heavily dependent on the weather, which also reflects the challenges of farming," says Rainer Nöbauer-Kammerer about his work, which is made up of three oversized colored circles.