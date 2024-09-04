Campaigning debate on minimum income

"It's simply about fairness"

Vienna's FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp said that some of the sums paid out in the minimum income scheme were "so high that anyone who gets up in the morning and goes to work is disappointed and angry". It is "not about envy or a dispute between rich and poor or Austrians and non-Austrians. It's simply about fairness. At the same time, Nepp clearly committed to a "solidarity-based system". Everyone understands that you have to pay taxes, "but I can expect that the money will be used responsibly."