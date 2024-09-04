Vorteilswelt
"Enough is enough"

500 euros: Litterers face heavy fines!

Nachrichten
04.09.2024 15:00

The city has had enough! In future, polluters will be fined 500 euros if they leave their garbage along the River Gail in Villach. A security company is now checking the area.

Discarded bottles, leftover food and desolate camping furniture: this is how the family and barbecue area on the Gail in Villach is often left behind. To the annoyance of many residents and the city of Villach itself. "We're not just talking about disrespect for the environment here. Glass carelessly thrown on the ground also poses a danger to other people," says Mayor Günther Albel angrily and is now taking tough action against the litterers. 

Fines of at least 500 euros 
"With immediate effect, we will increase the fines by 50 percent to at least 500 euros as a first step. In addition, the security company G4S will be tasked with consistently monitoring the Gail area. This is the only way we will be able to bring the unreasonable to their senses." Larger litter garbage cans will also help to keep the banks clean. 

In addition, optimizations for the coming season are to be worked out with representatives of the mountain rescue service, fishery and G4S. "The banks of the Gail are a gem for the people of Villach. I will not tolerate it being destroyed by a few people," says Albel.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

