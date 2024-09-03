Jewish community warns: “No government with the FPÖ”

An absolute majority of Austrians are against the FPÖ. But it must be clear that people should not vote for such a party. Instead, people should vote for a party that seeks peace and not one that divides like the AfD or the FPÖ. Deutsch: "Don't vote for a party that wants to divide people. Or a party that does not credibly distance itself from the Identitarians. The Identitarians, where the Holocaust was denied at a party and a Srebrenica 2.0 was wished for."