After AfD successes
Jewish community warns: “No government with the FPÖ”
Following the election upheaval in the German states of Saxony and Thuringia, Oskar Deutsch from the Jewish Community warns against Herbert Kickl and his Blue Party. Austria must be governed by parties that do not play people off against each other.
"Unfortunately, it is often the case that what happens in Germany is also delayed in Austria. And what happened in Saxony and Thuringia should be a warning shot for us."
Deutsch concerned about increasing radicalization
This is what Oskar Deutsch, President of the Jewish Community, says. He is concerned about the development of radicalization. Something like what happened in Germany on Sunday "should not happen here on September 29."
People should vote for a party that seeks peace and not one that divides like the AfD or the FPÖ.
An absolute majority of Austrians are against the FPÖ. But it must be clear that people should not vote for such a party. Instead, people should vote for a party that seeks peace and not one that divides like the AfD or the FPÖ. Deutsch: "Don't vote for a party that wants to divide people. Or a party that does not credibly distance itself from the Identitarians. The Identitarians, where the Holocaust was denied at a party and a Srebrenica 2.0 was wished for."
Deutsch recalls what FPÖ leader Kickl said when he described the Identitarians as a right-wing NGO. "He even compared them to Greenpeace. That is scandalous."
Austria deserves "no turbulence"
Austria needs a policy in calm waters and not one that turns its back on the people or plays them off against each other. It is not just about anti-Semitism, which has increased dramatically from all sides since the Hamas attack on Israel. "It's about Austria. We don't deserve to live in turmoil.
"A newcorporativestate is looming"
On Tuesday, "Team Burgtheater" (including Nobel Prize winner Elfriede Jelinek and actress Birgit Minichmayr) issued an urgent warning via the "Standard" about an FPÖ-led government - a new "corporative state" is even looming.
Oskar Deutsch does not see this danger. Austria's democracy is strong and cannot simply be abolished. Nevertheless, no experiment should be dared. One thing is certain for Deutsch: "Radical forces like the FPÖ are gradually undermining human rights and respect for others. Step by step. First come the words, then come the deeds."
