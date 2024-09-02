Collection of donations
Mud and destroyed bridges in Baldramsdorf
Muddy fields and gardens, destroyed bridges and roads still characterize Baldramsdorf. The consequences of the storm damage are enormous. The municipality is now collecting donations.
Even a week after the severe storms, Baldramsdorf is still not back to normal. "We are still in the middle of the clean-up operation," says Baldramsdorf's mayor Friedrich Paulitsch and this is not the first time he has had to deal with the enormous extent of the storm damage. "It hits us again and again. It's not only tragic for residents, but it also hurts the municipal coffers!"
On Wednesday, Paulitsch will meet with the state to discuss the financial situation. "Only then will we know how many hundreds of thousands of euros the natural disaster will cost us this time."
Two bridges were completely destroyed by masses of mud and the road network was severely damaged in places. A small private power station has been damaged and a water pipe is not intact. "However, the Baldramsdorf main road should be open again by the end of the week," announces Paulitsch.
However, the situation of many residents is sad. "Some have not yet recovered from the shock. It's not the first time a family from Schwaig has been hit this year." Above their property, there were plans to dam the Leitnerbach in the fall. "Unfortunately, the thunderstorm beat us to it and caused devastation."
