In love in Venice
Richard Gere got down on one knee in front of his beautiful wife
She is his personal "Pretty Woman": at the Venice Film Festival, Hollywood star Richard Gere caused a flurry of lightning with a genuflection in front of his wife Alejandra Silva.
George Clooney and Brad Pitt had love rivals on the premiere carpet of "Wolfes" - none other than Richard Gere. The Hollywood star, who celebrated his 75th birthday on August 31, was also very much in love on the red carpet.
Down on one knee in front of Alejandra
The Hollywood beau had come with his wife Alejandra Silva and had thought up a very special gesture for his sweetheart. In a flurry of flashbulbs on the Lido, Gere got down on one knee in front of the 41-year-old just to give her a good kiss once she was back on her feet. Love couldn't be more beautiful!
But Gere's romantic interlude was by no means the only eye-catcher of the evening. In addition to his Alejandra, to whom the "Pretty Woman" charmer has been married for the third time since 2018, Gere also brought his 24-year-old son Homer. He is from his marriage to Carey Lowell.
Awarded at the amfAR Gala
The Geres had already made the amfAR Gala unsafe. There, the actor was honored with the "Award of Inspiration". "Few in the entertainment industry have done as much for the fight against AIDS as Richard Gere," said amfAR boss Kevin Robert Frost in a statement, according to People.
He added: "His deep desire to help those on the margins of society makes him an inspiration to all of us here at amfAR."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
