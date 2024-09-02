Vorteilswelt
In love in Venice

Richard Gere got down on one knee in front of his beautiful wife

Nachrichten
02.09.2024 16:00

She is his personal "Pretty Woman": at the Venice Film Festival, Hollywood star Richard Gere caused a flurry of lightning with a genuflection in front of his wife Alejandra Silva.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt had love rivals on the premiere carpet of "Wolfes" - none other than Richard Gere. The Hollywood star, who celebrated his 75th birthday on August 31, was also very much in love on the red carpet.

Down on one knee in front of Alejandra
The Hollywood beau had come with his wife Alejandra Silva and had thought up a very special gesture for his sweetheart. In a flurry of flashbulbs on the Lido, Gere got down on one knee in front of the 41-year-old just to give her a good kiss once she was back on her feet. Love couldn't be more beautiful!

Great gesture: Richard Gere knelt down in front of his wife.
Great gesture: Richard Gere knelt down in front of his wife.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Alberto PIZZOLI)

But Gere's romantic interlude was by no means the only eye-catcher of the evening. In addition to his Alejandra, to whom the "Pretty Woman" charmer has been married for the third time since 2018, Gere also brought his 24-year-old son Homer. He is from his marriage to Carey Lowell.

After he got down on one knee, he gave his Alejandra a kiss.
After he got down on one knee, he gave his Alejandra a kiss.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Marco BERTORELLO)

Awarded at the amfAR Gala
The Geres had already made the amfAR Gala unsafe. There, the actor was honored with the "Award of Inspiration". "Few in the entertainment industry have done as much for the fight against AIDS as Richard Gere," said amfAR boss Kevin Robert Frost in a statement, according to People.

Richard Gere also brought his son Homer with him to Venice.
Richard Gere also brought his son Homer with him to Venice.
(Bild: APA/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

He added: "His deep desire to help those on the margins of society makes him an inspiration to all of us here at amfAR."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
