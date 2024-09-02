Drunk driver played cat and mouse with police

At around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday in Wels, there was an accident with material damage in which the driver fled the scene. In the course of patrolling, the police were alerted by the second driver involved in the accident, who stated that an accident with property damage had occurred in Thalheim and that he had been following the person responsible for the accident. The car he was looking for was parked at Lokalbahnplatz. When the police were noticed, the driver fled in the direction of Maria-Theresia-Straße with screeching tires.



Endangering other road users

The police patrol took up the pursuit and a search for the car with French license plates was immediately initiated. In the course of the 30-minute manhunt, the driver of the car drove at far too high a speed, behaved recklessly and endangered other drivers and pedestrians.



Hidden between trucks

At 11 p.m., the car finally drove along Europastrasse in the direction of Westring, tried to hide between trucks at the gravel parking lot, but was noticed by the patrols. The two occupants got out of the car and the driver was provisionally arrested.