No new taxes and levies!

Expenditure is the problem, not revenue

However, supporters emphasize that taxes on work could be reduced in return. According to Schellhorn, Babler and Co. are making a false assumption here: "They are pretending that the state has a revenue problem. But we actually have a spending problem." The state should not solve problems by throwing more and more money at them. The population agrees. A clear majority is convinced that politicians do not need to invent new taxes in order to fulfill their tasks. Efficient spending is required. With more austerity, reductions are feasible despite the high deficit of 17 billion euros this year. But this is not very popular. "Everyone wants to cut taxes before the elections. But nobody wants to restructure the shattered state budget," says Schellhorn, who is calling for a brake on spending.