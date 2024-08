The legacy of the generation before and before last

The year is 1963: the average annual income in Austria is 30,000 to 40,000 schillings, the equivalent of 2200 to 2900 euros. A detached house in an urban environment costs between 100,000 and 200,000 schillings, and the VW Beetle is the most popular car model. The ÖVP and SPÖ formed a grand coalition, and our skiers dominated the international competitions. But 1963 was also the year with the highest birth rate: 134,809 babies were born, an average of 2.82 per woman - a record. The babies from back then celebrated their sixties last year.