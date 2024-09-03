ÖVP against KPÖ
The turmoil over the education budget enters the next round
ÖVP education councillor Kurt Hohensinner sharply criticizes finance officer Manfred Eber (KPÖ) because of impending savings in his department. However, Eber has little or no sympathy for the uproar.
The city's education budget already caused a stir this spring. City Councillor Kurt Hohensinner, who is responsible for the department, sounded the alarm bells when the first estimates were published - he held out the prospect of extensive cost-cutting measures for schools. In the end, the budget was increased to 62.9 million euros. For the coming year, City Councillor for Finance Manfred Eber has now announced further savings across all departments.
"This is difficult to understand"
According to Hohensinner, two million euros must also be saved in the education sector. "While the federal and state governments are transferring an additional 18.7 million euros for childcare via the Future Fund, childcare and education in Graz are being cut", Hohensinner shakes his head. "The additional money is to be used to plug other budget holes. This is difficult to understand and makes me very sad."
"Can't build any more nurseries"
Especially as major challenges await in childcare. By reducing group sizes in nurseries from 25 to 20, the city would lose 280 places every year. "Before the summer, I presented a major expansion plan for crèches and kindergartens. On average, we would need around eight to nine million euros per year for this." However, this is now not possible with the new budget.
Eber cannot understand this, as he believes that the budget for education has remained the same. "It was around 61 million this year and will be the same next year. Education is the only department that has been left out," emphasizes the KPÖ city councillor. Eber understands that Hohensinner would have liked to receive the additional 18.7 million euros from the federal and state governments, "but that is simply not possible in our current situation."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.