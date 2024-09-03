The turmoil over the education budget enters the next round

Eber cannot understand this, as he believes that the budget for education has remained the same. "It was around 61 million this year and will be the same next year. Education is the only department that has been left out," emphasizes the KPÖ city councillor. Eber understands that Hohensinner would have liked to receive the additional 18.7 million euros from the federal and state governments, "but that is simply not possible in our current situation."