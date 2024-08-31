The big Lower Austrian ranking
“Hui” to “pfui” – this is how commuters see the stations
Which stations are the best in the country? The transport club asked those who should know: the passengers. The ranking not only shows the top stations in Lower Austria, but also those in urgent need of modernization.
Stations are not only the first calling card of a destination for many visitors. For commuters, this is where they start their working day in the morning - and also where they end their working day. So one thing is certain: the station leaves a lasting impression.
13,500 passengers voted
The Austrian Transport Club (VCÖ) wanted to know what this impression was like from passengers. The survey covered 16 categories and almost 13,500 passengers gave their ratings on trains or online. And the results for the stations in Lower Austria are not bad at all.
Station with history
The absolute top station is the one in Tulln - incidentally the birthplace of Egon Schiele, whose father was stationmaster here. Tulln station is not only the frontrunner in the Lower Austrian ranking, it is even ranked second in the Austrian ranking of large stations, scoring points for cleanliness, accessibility, good accessibility by bike and suitable bike parking facilities. "Passengers are offered a modern mobility hub here," analyzes Michael Schwendinger from the VCÖ. The train stations at Schwechat Airport and in Retz are also rated well - although the latter is criticized for its bus connections and lack of ticket machines.
70 percent of commuters travel to the station by public transport, bicycle or on foot.
Michael Schwendinger, Verkehrsclub Österreich (VCÖ)
Bild: Land Vorarlberg/Bernd Hofmeister
Improvements called for
Among the provincial capitals, St. Pölten and its main railway station came fourth. Here, respondents primarily demand improvements to bicycle parking spaces, charging stations for electric cars and the toilet and waiting areas. St. Pölten also fell just short of the podium in the Lower Austria ranking, sharing fourth place with the second largest city in the state, Wiener Neustadt.
Modernization urgently needed
In addition to these stations in the "Hui" class, there are also some that commuters rate as "pfui". The result of the survey places them in Hohenau, Pressbaum, Götzendorf and Gmünd. In the first three, the condition of the stations is generally considered to be poor. In Gmünd, the poor accessibility of the station depresses the result.
