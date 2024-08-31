“Hui” to “pfui” – this is how commuters see the stations

Station with history

The absolute top station is the one in Tulln - incidentally the birthplace of Egon Schiele, whose father was stationmaster here. Tulln station is not only the frontrunner in the Lower Austrian ranking, it is even ranked second in the Austrian ranking of large stations, scoring points for cleanliness, accessibility, good accessibility by bike and suitable bike parking facilities. "Passengers are offered a modern mobility hub here," analyzes Michael Schwendinger from the VCÖ. The train stations at Schwechat Airport and in Retz are also rated well - although the latter is criticized for its bus connections and lack of ticket machines.