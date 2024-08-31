Styrian derby! Hartberg vs GAK – LIVE from 5pm

Shooting party in the cup

"Nine goals are not an everyday occurrence, even against a regional league team, and it did us good," said GAK coach Gernot Messner. In the league, the team had previously not been specific enough in the opponent's penalty area or had been too careless with chances. "That's what we want and need to improve," said the 43-year-old, outlining the direction to take. But the promoted team also needs to improve in defense. Only in the 0-0 draw at WSG Tirol did they not concede a goal, otherwise there were between two and four, the latter most recently in the 4-2 defeat in Wolfsberg.