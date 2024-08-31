Bundesliga in the ticker:
Styrian derby! Hartberg vs GAK – LIVE from 5pm
Styrian derby in round five of the Austrian Bundesliga. Hartberg host Grazer AK, we'll be reporting live from 5pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
The last-placed team welcomes the penultimate in a duel between the only winless teams in the Austrian Bundesliga so far: For hosts TSV Hartberg, who have only played three games, and GAK, who are one point ahead, it is therefore important to pick up points at the start of round 5. Both teams will be looking to build on their resounding victories in the 2nd ÖFB Cup round. Hartberg won 6:0 at Lafnitz, while GAK even thrashed SVG Reichenau-Innsbruck 9:0.
Shooting party in the cup
"Nine goals are not an everyday occurrence, even against a regional league team, and it did us good," said GAK coach Gernot Messner. In the league, the team had previously not been specific enough in the opponent's penalty area or had been too careless with chances. "That's what we want and need to improve," said the 43-year-old, outlining the direction to take. But the promoted team also needs to improve in defense. Only in the 0-0 draw at WSG Tirol did they not concede a goal, otherwise there were between two and four, the latter most recently in the 4-2 defeat in Wolfsberg.
"Our aim is to go there with good energy and a good attitude and to be ready to win this little derby," said the Carinthian. It is important to have solutions ready against TSV's "beautiful, simple" soccer. "The most important thing is what we do, especially playing with the ball, which has worked well at times, over 90 minutes." Dominik Frieser is particularly motivated ahead of the match against his former club, for whom he played 101 games. "It's already tingling a bit more, the important thing is that we're really nasty," emphasized the attacking player.
"Burning for Saturday"
However, Hartberg also want to present themselves as an unpleasant opponent in the first clash between the two teams at professional level. "We're all fired up for Saturday, want to take the momentum from the cup game with us and keep the three points in Hartberg at all costs," said TSV attacking player Donis Avdijaj. Coach Markus Schopp is also hoping for that. "Last against penultimate, the conditions are clear. We're playing at home, want to play a really good game and try to concentrate fully on ourselves."
They want to improve on many of the things they have already done well in recent weeks. "If we manage to do that, then we will very probably win the game," said the Styrian. His team, winless in four games at home, was recently without a game in the league due to the postponement of the Salzburg match. Only the long-term injured Elias Havel is unavailable. In addition to Martin Kreuzriegler, GAK are also missing Markus Rusek. The midfielder will have to take between two and three months off due to a syndesmosis ligament injury to his left ankle.
