A look at Germany
Nehammer: “We are already deporting Afghans”
Afghans are already being deported, said Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) on Friday. The "next step" would now be to bring them directly to Afghanistan. As reported, Germany's authorities have now deported 28 criminals to Kabul.
Some of them are suspected by the security authorities of committing the most serious politically motivated crimes, including attacks. According to the German Ministry of the Interior, the deportation had to be prepared for around two months. It was "a bit complicated" with the Taliban regime there, said Nehammer. Detours therefore had to be sought.
Some steps had taken a long time in Germany, but the current progress was decisive. "We are glad that we are now allies," said Nehammer.
Kickl and Karner in favor
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) also expressed his support on Friday. The news was "very good", but "not surprising". At last there is movement in the matter.
As expected, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl took a similar view. "The take-off of the deportation planes to Afghanistan is also long overdue in our country and is expected by the population," he said in a press release. However, Nehammer and Karner would only talk about it, not implement it.
The Greens and the SPÖ emphasized that deportations should be carried out when they are legally possible. If the Federal Republic of Germany could deport people to Afghanistan, "it should also be possible in Austria", said NEOS MP Nikolaus Scherak.
It is a clear sign: Anyone who commits crimes cannot count on us not deporting them.
"A sign to all offenders"
"It is a clear sign: Anyone who commits crimes cannot count on us not getting them deported, but we will try to do so, as you can see in this case," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). Skeptical words about deportations to Afghanistan have so far come from the German Green Party and its Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. "It is possible in individual cases. But it is obviously not trivial," said Baerbock on Tuesday.
The flight to Kabul from Leipzig goes via the Emirate of Qatar.
