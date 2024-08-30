Nehammer: “We are already deporting Afghans”

"A sign to all offenders"

"It is a clear sign: Anyone who commits crimes cannot count on us not getting them deported, but we will try to do so, as you can see in this case," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). Skeptical words about deportations to Afghanistan have so far come from the German Green Party and its Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. "It is possible in individual cases. But it is obviously not trivial," said Baerbock on Tuesday.