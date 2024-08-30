"Restricted area" Wachau
The Danube: from a magnet for visitors to a stumbling block?
The Wachau is one of the most beautiful places on earth, and not just according to UNESCO. But the rockslide on the south bank at the beginning of June and the closure of the Mautern Danube bridge are a pain in the stomach for innkeepers.
The Danube - and this is undisputed - is the great attraction of the Wachau. Without it, there would be no beautiful banks, no internationally famous wine, no world heritage site. And yet, for some months now, the blue river has been more of a divider than a unifier. Since the rockslide in Aggsbach at the beginning of June, the B33, a neuralgic traffic axis so popular with local residents and (cycling) tourists, has been closed. It will remain so until next year, until the rock masses have hopefully been removed in time for the start of the next season. According to information from "Krone", blasting will begin in the autumn and there is also talk of a crane having to be hoisted into the center of the mudslide by helicopter.
The ferry service, which was started as a replacement, at least for cyclists, has been well received. However, due to low water levels, sports enthusiasts have recently had to switch to buses. Aggsbach is not the only bottleneck that threatens the region.
The Danube bridge near Mautern will apparently also be completely closed before the main road is opened to traffic. While planning for the removal of debris on the one hand and the renovation of the bridge on the other is still underway, those affected on site are already reporting the devastating effects.
The next closure follows the mudslide
The summer season, which is drawing to a close, was modest for the Landgasthaus Essl in Rührsdorf, for example, according to the landlord and landlady couple. "We didn't get enough support from the state in terms of advertising after the rockslide," criticize the Essls, who are now also feeling the threat of the Mautern Danube bridge being closed.
Contrary to what we innkeepers were promised, there was too little support from the state in terms of advertising during the summer months.
Marie-Theres und Philipp Essl, Rührsdorf
Destination Danube counters the accusations that it provided too little support to businesses in the summer: By means of media cooperation, mailings and press conferences, but also via social media, the tourist offer on the south bank would have been advertised separately. The ferry service in particular has been well received with around 10,000 cyclists since its launch.
But the Essls are not the only ones to find a fly in the ointment: At a round table, the World Heritage communities now called for an "acceptable solution" for the Mautern bridge. A ferry is certainly not enough for them as the only alternative to crossing the Danube locally. Especially not during the harvest season of the local wineries.
Transport Minister Udo Landbauer must not separate what connects Mautern and Krems either. We are in favor of two bridges!
Indra Collini, Neos-Landessprecherin
Bild: Barbara Elser
Neos protested in Krems
The Neos, who are vehemently in favor of a two-bridge solution, are tooting the same horn. On Thursday, they even used their own feet at a protest rally. Escorted by the police, the protest went over the - still open - Mautern bridge to the center of Krems, where signatures and new ideas were collected.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.