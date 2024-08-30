The Danube: from a magnet for visitors to a stumbling block?

The Danube - and this is undisputed - is the great attraction of the Wachau. Without it, there would be no beautiful banks, no internationally famous wine, no world heritage site. And yet, for some months now, the blue river has been more of a divider than a unifier. Since the rockslide in Aggsbach at the beginning of June, the B33, a neuralgic traffic axis so popular with local residents and (cycling) tourists, has been closed. It will remain so until next year, until the rock masses have hopefully been removed in time for the start of the next season. According to information from "Krone", blasting will begin in the autumn and there is also talk of a crane having to be hoisted into the center of the mudslide by helicopter.