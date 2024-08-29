Emilia and Paul the most popular baby names in 2023

In the boys' category, parents chose Paul most often last year - 687 times. In second place is Jakob, who moved up two places compared to the previous year. Elias made it into third place for the first time, with Maximilian and Felix in fourth and fifth place. The remaining places in the top ten go to Noah, Leon, David, Tobias and Jonas.



Here you can see a tweet from Statistics Austria on the baby names 2023.