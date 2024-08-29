Emma overtakes
Emilia and Paul the most popular baby names in 2023
Emilia and Paul are the most popular first names for newborns in 2023, according to an analysis by Statistics Austria, according to which both names were chosen by 1.7 percent of babies.
A total of 37,596 girls and 40,009 boys were born last year. 638 girls were given the name Emilia, followed by Marie in second place and Emma in third. Emma was still in the top spot last year. Anna has been in the top ten since 1991 and came fourth this time. She is followed by Mia, Sophia, Valentina, Lea and Laura.
In the boys' category, parents chose Paul most often last year - 687 times. In second place is Jakob, who moved up two places compared to the previous year. Elias made it into third place for the first time, with Maximilian and Felix in fourth and fifth place. The remaining places in the top ten go to Noah, Leon, David, Tobias and Jonas.
Here you can see a tweet from Statistics Austria on the baby names 2023.
Statistics Austria offers online results of the first names that have been given at least twice since 1984. The map also shows regional rankings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.