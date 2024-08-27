Vorteilswelt
Safe route to school

Planning and practicing routes to school

Nachrichten
27.08.2024 12:56

With practical school route maps for more than 250 elementary school, the City of Vienna helps parents and children to identify dangers on the way to school and to practise the safest way to get there before school starts.

comment0 Kommentare

Vienna's pupils will soon be starting the new school year. Many of them already know their way to school very well and know where they need to pay more attention. It is now particularly important for the Taferlklassler to take the safest route to and from school.

School route maps show the safest way to school
Alongside reading, writing and arithmetic, the topic of "safe routes to school" is therefore a fixed part of the youngest children's timetable. Six-year-olds often have to expect and cope with challenging situations, especially in urban areas with crossroads, traffic lights, signs and guidance systems. This is where the City of Vienna's practical school route maps can help. These can be found on the Internet at schulweg.wien.gv.at for numerous Viennese elementary school. They show the school as well as important stops and the recommended route to school. Dangerous spots in the vicinity of the school building are marked in color on the map, and photos illustrate where special attention should be paid.

School route map for Bertha-von-Suttner-Gasse in Donaustadt. (Bild: StadtWien/MA 41, AUVA)
School route map for Bertha-von-Suttner-Gasse in Donaustadt.
(Bild: StadtWien/MA 41, AUVA)

School route training: only practice makes safer
The city's school route maps are a good support for daily school route training. It is best for children to familiarize themselves with the route to school before they start school. The school route maps contain many helpful tips for parents on how they can best practise walking to school with their children. School route training with the city's school route maps is the ideal way to prepare children to get to school and back home safely.

Get school route maps and tips for a safe journey to school now: schulweg.wien.gv.at

