Planning and practicing routes to school

School route maps show the safest way to school

Alongside reading, writing and arithmetic, the topic of "safe routes to school" is therefore a fixed part of the youngest children's timetable. Six-year-olds often have to expect and cope with challenging situations, especially in urban areas with crossroads, traffic lights, signs and guidance systems. This is where the City of Vienna's practical school route maps can help. These can be found on the Internet at schulweg.wien.gv.at for numerous Viennese elementary school. They show the school as well as important stops and the recommended route to school. Dangerous spots in the vicinity of the school building are marked in color on the map, and photos illustrate where special attention should be paid.

